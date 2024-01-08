Did Kylie Jenner stop Selena Gomez from taking a picture with Timothée Chalamet?

Social media decode Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift’s viral gossip moment from the Golden Globes and believes it is regarding Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet.

A viral spill-the-tea moment between besties Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez and Keleigh Sperry, captured during the recently held Golden Globe Awards, has netizens channelling the spies in them and many are convinced that it is all about the Hollywood heartthrob Timothee Chalamet and his girlfriend Kylie Jenner.

Allegedly, in the video, the Disney alum is explaining to her friends that she asked the ‘Wonka’ star for a picture with him, but was refused by the reality TV star and the beauty mogul, who accompanied Chalamet for the night.

The videos shared on the micro-blogging site X, with the caption, “Some Golden Globes tea…,” claims the conversation went like this, ‘I asked for a picture with him and she (Kylie Jenner) said no’, said Selena Gomez, to which the listener asked ‘With Timothee?’ and the singer nodded in agreement.

some #GoldenGlobes tea😭😭 “i asked for a picture with him and she (kylie jenner) said no” – selena gomez “with timothee?” *selena nods* pic.twitter.com/LvO4dC6heK — pop culture gal (@allurequinn) January 8, 2024

Jenner and Chalamet were also spotted having some PDA moments at the awards night during commercial breaks.

Reacting to the post, a social user commented, “Kylie is so insecure. Give it 2 weeks.” While another defended the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan with the comment, “Honestly I’m all for Kylie Jenner cause why would I let my man take pics with the girl who called me a bully and mean girl.”

For those uninitiated of the beef between Jenner and Gomez, the former is close friends with supermodel Hailey Bieber, the wife of the singer’s ex, Canadian pop star Justin Bieber.

Last year, all three of them were also involved in some social media drama, when Gomez joked about over-laminating her eyebrows, after which Jenner and Mrs Bieber posted pictures of theirs, drawing criticism from social users.

