Selena Gomez lashes out at trolls

Hollywood actress-singer Selena Gomez hit back at online trolls after being body-shamed over her appearance at the “Emilia Pérez” premiere.

Several took to social media to question her appearance at the red carpet of the American French Film Festival where she posed with her hand on her stomach in several photos.

The “Only Murders in the Building” star’s appearance had social media users speculating that she was trying to hide her body.

The Hollywood actor has since clapped back at the trolls for body-shaming her.

Replying to a TikTok post in which a troll raised questions over her appearance, Selena Gomez said that the comments made her sick.

“This makes me sick. I have SEBO in my small intestine. It flares up,” she wrote.

She went on to add that she does not care that she does not “look like a stick figure.”

“I don’t have that body. End of story. No I am NOT a victim. I’m just human,” the Hollywood star said.

It is worth mentioning here that Selena Gomez, who was diagnosed with lupus in 2013, got a kidney transplant in 2017.

The ‘Only Murders in the Building’ star has been very vocal about her health issues as she revealed in September that she cannot become a mother.

“I unfortunately … have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby’s in jeopardy,” said Selena Gomez. “That was something I had to grieve for a while.”

The Hollywood actress-singer started her career as a child star on Barney & Friends and her breakthrough came with the lead role in Disney’s Wizards of Waverly Place.

She seamlessly transitioned into a successful music career, releasing hit albums and embarking on world tours. However, it was her entrepreneurial venture, Rare Beauty, that propelled her net worth to astronomical heights.