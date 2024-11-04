‘Only Murders In The Building’: All about the upcoming season 5

Fans have been asking for season 5 of the beloved drama “Only Murders in the Building” after the fourth season ended recently on Hulu.

The cozy murder mystery show stars Hollywood actress Selena Gomez alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short in the lead roles.

The makers of the show renewed ‘Only Murders in the Building’ for season 5 soon after its fourth instalment premiered on Hulu.

While the production date for the upcoming season has not begun yet, it is set for a release in 2025 as Steve Martin mentioned that the goal was to release the season in 2025.

Meanwhile, the upcoming season will likely see a new face joining the show along with the return of fan-favourite characters.

The main trio Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin), Oliver Putnam (Martin Short), and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) are confirmed to return for ‘Only Murders in the Building’ season 5.

Apart from the leading trio, other cast members who have appeared in the show since Season 1 include Michael Cyril Creighton as Howard, Jackie Hoffman as Uma and Da’Vine Joy Randolph as Detective Donna Williams.

The leading cast will be seen investigating the death of Lester (Teddy Coluca), the doorman killed at the end of Season 4.

The character made appearances in previous seasons of the show in various capacities.

The Hulu series creator John Hoffman in an earlier interview hinted that the upcoming season will explore the contrast between past New York and present New York.

Hollywood actor Tea Leoni, who had a short stint in the Season 4 finale, will likely play a bigger part in Season 5.

Season 4 of ‘Only Murders in the Building’ saw her approaching the original trio in the final episode to ask for their help in investigating the death of someone close to her.