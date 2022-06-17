Selena Gomez reveals why she stays away from social media

Selena Gomez recently revealed that she doesn’t go on social media as she believes in owing up to imperfections.

The singer, who was dating famous singer Justin Bieber, sat with The Hollywood Reporter to speak about the harsh feedback she gets on her works. She said it is unfair if we see the situation from the public eye.

“I actually did an album cover and I was really ashamed after I did it mainly because of the feedback I received,” she said in the interview.

She added: “It was a choice that I wasn’t necessarily happy that I made, but I think that I’ve done my best, at least I try to be myself. Sometimes I like to feel sexy, but that doesn’t mean it’s for somebody else. It can be for me.”

Selena Gomez admitted her imperfections do not bother her.

The artist said she took control of the narrative of her life after growing older as she did not have a choice back then.

She continued: “Now I understand that there are certain boundaries that I need to set for myself, and I respect and adore so many people, but I’ve got to do what’s best for me.”

The actor said a user can not ignore the posts being made about them by others.

“I don’t find it attainable and the moment I’m not on it, everything else becomes real,” she said.

