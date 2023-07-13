Selena Gomez to play legendary singer Linda Ronstadt in biopic?

Singer and actress Selena Gomez is reportedly in talks to play the Mexican-American pop icon Linda Ronstadt in the latter’s biopic.

American entertainment news agency Showbiz411 that the producer of the documentary ‘The Sound of My Voice‘ James Keach approached Selena Gomez to work on it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

Selena Gomez is currently sharing the screen with Steve Martin and Martin Short in the Hulu web series ‘Only Murders in the Building‘. She will be seen in the musical comedy Emilia Pérez.

Deadline reported that it follows “an El Chapo-type fugitive” who attempts to evade law enforcement by having sex reassignment surgery.

It is pertinent to mention that Linda Ronstadt has won 13 Grammy Awards. Her hit songs are ‘It’s So Easy‘, ‘You’re No Good‘, ‘Blue Bayou‘, ‘Different Drum‘ and ‘Long Long Time‘. The latter was featured in the hit HBO Max show ‘The Last of Us‘.

Her album Canciones de Mi Padre became a global hit in 1987 and is still one of the best-selling, non-English language albums ever to hit the U.S. charts.

Linda Ronstadt was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014. She was honoured with the National Medal of Arts and Humanities by former United States President Barack Obama the same year.

She retired from singing after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease. In an interview, she said that she accepted her fate as there was nothing she could do.

The former singer added, “I can still sing inside my head. I can sing in a very tiny voice. I can still sing inside my brain.”