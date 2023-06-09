TROLLED: Selena Gomez dubbed ‘desperate’ by netizens

In a viral video, singer-actor Selena Gomez confirmed her relationship status amid Zayn Malik affair rumours.

Amid the speculations of a budding romance between Gomez and the former ‘One Direction’ star, a video of the singer yelling out her relationship status is going viral on social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

In the TikTok video, the Disney star is seen sitting in a field, as an audience member for a night soccer match. “I’m single, I’m just a little high maintenance,” she is heard shouting in the clip.

“But I love you [not clear whom] so much,” Gomez added.

Selena Gomez in new TikTok video: “I’m single!” pic.twitter.com/2TPdLSj84F — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 8, 2023

Reacting to the viral video, a social user wrote, “Never seen someone so desperate,” while another reiterated, “It’s giving desperation lol.”

“The level of unbothered…take notes everyone. she is the internet’s main character, always serving drama,” read one of the comments on the post.

Is Selena Gomez ‘trying too hard’ to be like Hailey Bieber?

It is pertinent to mention that the video came weeks after Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik sparked dating rumours, with their NYC outing.

According to a waitress, who had eye-witnessed the romance between Gomez and Malik in a restaurant, “Selena and Zayn went out in SoHo in New York City last night at around 10:30 pm. They walked in holding hands and were kissing.”