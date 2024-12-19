Over 17,700 seminaries registered across Pakistan, Senate informed 

ISLAMABAD: The Senate was informed today that a total of 17,738 Madaris are registered with the Directorate General Religious Education, ARY News reported.

Responding to a question during Question Hour in the House this evening, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar informed that out of these Madaris, 10012 are registered in Punjab, 2416 in Sindh, 575 in Balochistan, 4005 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 445 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, 199 in Islamabad Capital Territory and 86 in Gilgit Baltistan. He said 2,249,520. students are studying in these Madaris.

Meanwhile, a copy of “The Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024” was laid before the House. Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar presented the copy.

The recommendations on the bill shall be sent to the Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue within a period of ten days.

As many as eight reports of various standing committees including Science and Technology, Finance and Revenue, Communication, National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination and Planning, Development and Special Initiatives in Senate on Thursday.

The reports were presented by Kamil Ali Agha, Mohsin Aziz, Pervaiz Rashid, Amir Waliuddin Chishti and Qurat ul Ain Marri in the House respectively.

Chairman, Standing Committee on Science and Technology Kamil Ali Agha presented the report on a bill further to amend the Pakistan Halal Authority Act, 2016 [The Pakistan Halal Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2023] in the House while on behalf of Chairman, Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue Saleem Mandviwalla, Mohsin Aziz presented three reports including transportation charges being charged by Iran on Pakistani transporters and businessmen, authenticity of Islamic Banking in Pakistan and the details of amount collected by the FBR up to July, 2024 in the House.

Similarly, Chairman, Standing Committee on Communications Pervaiz Rashid presented the reports regarding alarming statistics revealed by the Balochistan Medical Emergency Response Center about accidents on Highways of Balochistan and the problems being faced by the commuters travelling from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Islamabad International Airport due to non-availability of dedicated access from M-1 section to the Airport in Senate.

Meanwhile, Chairman, Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Amir Waliuddin Chishti presented the report about disparities in charges for the lab tests being charged by various private laboratories operating in Islamabad while Chairperson, Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Qurat ul Ain Marri presented report on a bill further to amend the China Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority Act, 2021 [The China Pakistan Economic Corridor (Amendment) Bill, 2022] in the House.