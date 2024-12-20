Seminary Bill: PM Sharif to ‘meet’ Fazlur Rehman

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will ‘meet’ Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman today (Friday) to discuss concerns related to Seminary Registration Bill.

As per details, the premier contacted the JUI-F chief himself to discuss the Seminary Registration Bill, the sources said.

Following the contact, Fazlur Rehman held a prolong discussion with the Wafaqul Madaris officials before meeting PM Shehabz Sharif.

The meeting between both Shehbaz and Fazl is scheduled to take place at 3pm today (Friday).

The government is trying to address the concerns of the religious parties on the Seminary Registration Bill.

Earlier this week, addressing the National Assembly, Maulana Fazlur Rehman stated that presenting the bill again without accepting it as an act would violate the Constitution.

He questioned why a precedent was being set that could jeopardize the entire legislative framework.

“If the matter is not resolved, the decision will be made on the roads rather than the parliament,” warned Fazlur Rehman.

Referring to the President’s role, he said, “If the president does not sign a bill within 10 days, it automatically becomes law, as has already happened in past instances.”

The JUI-F chief criticized the government’s stance on religious seminaries, saying that madaris have always supported the Constitution and the law.

“Why are our madaris being tested repeatedly despite their proven record?” Maulana Fazlur Rehman asked, adding that students of religious schools excel in both traditional and modern education systems.

He further warned the authorities not to attempt dividing religious seminaries or undermining them.