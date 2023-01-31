Senate calls for implementation of NAP to curb terrorism

ISLAMABAD: Senate has called for the implementation of National Action Plan (NAP) to curb terrorism following a suicide attack at a mosque in Peshawar’s Police Line, which claimed the lives of almost 100 people, ARY News reported.

Participating in the debate, Raza Rabbani strongly condemned the suicide blast that took place in the mosque of Peshawar yesterday, adding that anti-terrorism policy should be discussed in the joint session of the parliament which is scheduled to be held on the February 8.

He appealed to the political parties to hold national dialogue inside the parliament and evolve consensus on important matters.

Senator Saifullah Abro urged that efforts should be made to avert Peshawar like incidents in future. He said there should not be political point scoring on security related matters.

Bahramand Khan Tangi emphasized the need for implementation of the National Action Plan to curb terror incidents. He said those behind terror acts must be apprehended and given punishment.

Describing Peshawar Mosque blast as reprehensible, Muhammad Tahir Bizenjo said the government should focus on improving the security situation and protecting the lives of common man.

Muhammad Akram said Pakistan is faced with terrorism because of flawed policies of the past.

Mushahid Hussain Sayed said time has come to formulate a clear policy against terrorism. He said we need a serious course correction while learning from mistakes of the past. He said NACTA should be strengthened.

Minister of State for Law Shahadat Awan has reaffirmed the government’s determination to root out terrorism and restore peace in the country.

Winding up discussion in the Senate today on the recent acts of terrorism in the country, he said the entire nation is aggrieved over the Peshawar incident.

He said our law enforcement agencies have the capability to deal with the menace. He however stressed the need for national unity and cohesion to deal with it.

It is pertinent to mention here that, the suicide attack took place around 1:40pm on Monday as a result of which the roof of the mosque caved in.

Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) spokesperson Muhammad Asim has confirmed the number of casualties, saying that almost 100 people were martyred and 169 people sustained injuries in the ‘suicide blast’.

The LRH spokesperson said several bodies have been handed over to their heirs after identification.

The outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the blast at a mosque in Peshawar’s Police Lines.

