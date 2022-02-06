Senate Chairman, Balochistan CM visit FC headquarters Nushki

QUETTA: Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo, and provincial ministers on Sunday visited FC Headquarters in Nushki where security forces foiled a terrorist attack recently, ARY NEWS reported.

The chairman Senate and chief minister were given a guard of honour at the FC headquarters on their arrival as they laid floral wreath at the martyrs’ monument.

The commandant FC later briefed them on the events that unfolded in the aftermath of a terrorist attack on February 02. “The terrorists were equipped with modern arms however security forces repulsed their attack and killed all the terrorists involved in the attack,” he said.

He further shared that the terrorists were continuously in contact with their handlers in Afghanistan during the attack.

The delegation lauded the bravery put up by the soldiers in repulsing a cowardly attack. “We standby with our security forces and assure all-out cooperation on behalf of the people of Balochistan,” Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani said.

A total of 20 terrorists were killed during armed attacks on two security forces’ camps in the Nushki and Panjgur districts as security forces on Saturday completed clearance operation in two districts of Balochistan, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

According to the military’s media wing, the terrorists attacked security forces’ camps at Nushki and Panjgur late evening on February 2 and both attacks were repulsed successfully by prompt response from troops at both locations.

“Nine terrorists were killed while four security forces personnel including an officer embraced martyrdom during a shoot out with terrorists in Nushki,” it said.

The ISPR further said that security forces repulsed the terrorist attack in Panjgur after an intense exchange of fire and terrorists fled from the area.

Read More: Nation stands united behind security forces: PM Imran Khan

“Security Forces carried out clearance operation to hunt down hiding terrorists in the vicinity. 4 fleeing terrorists were killed in Panjgur while 4 terrorists were encircled the next day by security forces,” the ISPR statement read.

Five soldiers, including a JCO embraced martyrdom and six soldiers have been injured during follow up operations lasting 72 hours, the statement added.

Comments