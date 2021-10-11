Senate chairman receives invite from India’s Lok Sabha speaker

ISLAMABAD: What can be dubbed as a major breakthrough in Pak-India relations, Speaker of the Indian Lok Sabha Om Birla has invited Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani to visit India.

According to details, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla wrote a letter to Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani in which he invited the Chairman Senate to visit India.

Sadiq Sanjarani has been invited to attend the century celebrations of the Public Accounts Committee. The letter said that the celebrations of the Lok Sabha and Public Accounts Committee would be held on December 4, which will be addressed by the Indian president and the prime minister.

The speaker of the Indian Lok Sabha said in the letter that PAC has been monitoring public expenditure for 100 years and it would be an honor for us to attend the century celebrations.

Sources said that after the invitation of the Speaker of the Indian Lok Sabha, consultations are underway with various quarters regarding the participation of Sadiq Sanjarani in the function.

Earlier this month, Pakistan had welcomed remarks from Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan during his India tour terming Kashmir as a disputed issue and offering to mediate between the two countries.

The Foreign Office spokesman said that the Saudi foreign minister has termed Kashmir as a dispute between Pakistan and India and stressed the need to resolve issues through talks.

