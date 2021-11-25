Senate chairman turns down Lok Sabha speaker’s invite to visit India

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani has rejected the invitation of the speaker of the Indian Lok Sabha to visit New Delhi, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing sources.

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla in a letter penned to Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani invited him to attend the century celebrations of the Public Accounts Committee.

The letter had said that the celebrations of the Lok Sabha and Public Accounts Committee would be held on December 4, which will be addressed by the Indian president and the prime minister.

Turning down the invitation, Sadiq Sanjrani said he will not attend any ceremony in India until the restoration of occupied Kashmir’s special status that was snubbed by Modi town on August 5.

FO welcomes Saudi FM 's remarks on mediation between Pakistan, India

Earlier, Pakistan had welcomed remarks from Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan during his India tour terming Kashmir as a disputed issue and offering to mediate between the two countries.

The Foreign Office spokesman said that the Saudi foreign minister has termed Kashmir as a dispute between Pakistan and India and stressed the need to resolve issues through talks.

