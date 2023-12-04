25.9 C
Senate committee approves student union bill

ISLAMABAD: Senate Committee for Education on Monday approved the bill for the restoration of student organizations in the federal educational institutions, ARY News reported.

Ifran Siddiqui presided over the Senate Committee for Education and approved the bill for the restoration of student organizations at the federal universities and colleges.

The meeting members considered a bill for the legislation on the student union in the education institutions in the federal.

READ: Ban on student unions lifted in Sindh

The chairman committee expressed displeasure over the absence of the education secretary and education minister and warned them to attend the meetings in the future otherwise they have to face the consequences.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui urged the meeting about the student unions in the past played a major role in the political training of the students.

Senator Bahramand Khan Tangi emphasized that the purpose of the bill is to provide protection and prevent the students from being blackmailed.

However, Senator Irfan Siddique expressed concern over the rise in regional-based organization trends in educational institutions due to the ban on student unions, which could pose potential dangers.

