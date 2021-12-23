Senate employee who filmed women at Islamabad ATM gets bail

ISLAMABAD: An Islamabad court granted Thursday interim bail to a Senate employee who has been booked for allegedly filming and harassing women at an ATM in Islamabad.

The court directed Rana Azhar Siddique to furnish a surety bond worth Rs50,000 to secure the bail.

The accused’s lawyer stated before the court that his client works as a deputy director (grade-18) at the Senate secretariat. Siddique has nothing to do with the incident and is being implicated in the case, he added.

Earlier, the Islamabad police registered a case against the Senate employee for allegedly harassing and filming two women at an ATM near the F-5 Markaz in the capital after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

Also Read: Senate employee suspended for harassing Islamabad woman

The Senate secretariat also issued a notification suspending Siddique. The accused was suspended under Rule 5 (1) and (2) of the Civil Servants Rules 2020.

In the clip, which went viral on social media Wednesday, a woman could be seen lashing out at the man purportedly for filming her without consent. The woman kept asking him to show the video, but he refused to do so and walked away.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani has also ordered an inquiry into the matter.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!