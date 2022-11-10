Senate notifies resignation of Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Secretariat has notified approval of resignation of Pakistan People’s Party’s Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar and declared his senate seat as vacant, ARY News reported on Thursday.

“I have formally tendered my resignation today,” Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar earlier said in a social media statement. “I am thankful for the support and positive reaction from the party,” he stated.

“Didn’t think the party will support in such a manner. People are speculating about my political future, clarifying here that I am not joining any other political party,” outgoing senator Khokhar said. “I will try utmost to keep my freedom intact,” he added.

PPP’s Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar had earlier announced to resign as senator after it emerged that the party’s leadership ‘wasn’t happy with his political positions’.

Taking to Twitter, the PPP leader earlier wrote: “Met a senior leader from the party today. He conveyed that the party leadership wasn’t happy with my political positions and wanted my resignation from the Senate. I gladly agreed to resign.”

He said that as a political worker, he cherished the right to express his opinion on matters of public interest. “Thankful to the party leadership for giving me the senate seat from Sindh,” he added.

He said that he would submit his resignation as a senator in person to Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani on Wednesday (today).

It is pertinent to mention here that Khokhar had previously resigned as PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s spokesman in December 2020. He has been critical of the PDM government since its inception.

