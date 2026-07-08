Senate panel reviews bill to restrict sale of energy drinks to children

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Science and Technology reviewed a bill seeking to regulate the sale of high-sugar and high-caffeine beverages, including energy drinks, particularly to children and adolescents, and called for a comprehensive scientific analysis of their ingredients.

The committee met at Parliament House under the chairmanship of Senator Kamil Ali Agha. The meeting was attended by Senators Nadeem Ahmed Bhutto, Husna Bano, Samina Mumtaz Zehri and Muhammad Aslam Abro, along with Federal Minister for Science and Technology and senior officials of the ministry and relevant departments.

The committee examined the Islamabad Capital Territory Food Safety (Amendment) Bill, 2025, a private member’s bill introduced by Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri.

The proposed legislation aims to regulate the availability and consumption of high-sugar and high-caffeine beverages in Islamabad, with a particular focus on protecting children and adolescents. It also seeks to restrict the sale of such products, encourage healthier alternatives and strengthen the implementation of the Islamabad Capital Territory Food Safety Act, 2021.

Speaking on the bill, Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri expressed concern over the increasing prevalence of diabetes and unhealthy eating habits among children. She said Pakistan has one of the highest diabetes rates in the world due to inadequate regulatory oversight. She also noted that a 250ml soft drink contains around nine teaspoons of sugar, highlighting the health risks associated with excessive sugar consumption.

The Secretary of the Ministry of Science and Technology informed the committee that some provisions of the proposed legislation fell outside the jurisdiction of the relevant authority and could conflict with the existing regulatory framework. He suggested incorporating the proposed changes into the existing law instead of introducing a separate legal framework.

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Officials from the Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) told the committee that standards for such beverages already exist and warned that creating a parallel regulatory system could lead to duplication and legal conflicts.

The committee agreed that the bill would be revised to align with the existing legal framework while preserving its public health objectives.

During the meeting, lawmakers also voiced concern over the growing consumption of energy drinks among children and teenagers. Members observed that excessive consumption could lead to addiction and claimed that when mixed with certain readily available syrups, the drinks could produce intoxicating effects similar to narcotic substances.

Chairman Senator Kamil Ali Agha directed the relevant authorities to submit a detailed scientific analysis of the ingredients used in energy drinks to help the committee formulate appropriate regulatory measures.

The committee also reviewed measures to ensure the timely inspection of betel nuts before they reach consumers in order to prevent fungal contamination and protect public health.