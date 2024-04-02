Polling on vacant seats of Senate gets underway

ISLAMABAD: Polling to elect thirty members of the Senate on Tuesday kicked off, ARY News reported.

In total, 59 candidates are vying for the vacant seats.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has already notified eighteen candidates as unopposed returned on vacant seats in Balochistan and Punjab.

Polling for the rest of the thirty seats is being held in the National Assembly and provincial assemblies of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Sindh.

Polling started in the National Assembly and three provincial assemblies at nine in the morning and will conclude at 4pm.

The Senate elections for 11 seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa could be delayed if the Speaker of the KP Assembly does not administer the oath to women and minority lawmakers-elect from the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) on the reserved seats, as warned by the electoral body.

Ballot papers in four different colours have also been printed for the Senate elections.

White papers will be used for General seats, Green for Technocrat seats, Pink for Women, and Yellow for Minority seats.

In a separate development, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) lawmakers would vote for former federal minister Faisal Vawda in Senate polls.