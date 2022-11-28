Senator Azam Swati seeks details of cases lodged against him

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senator Azam Swati on Monday filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking details of cases lodged against him in Islamabad, Baluchistan and Sindh, ARY News reported.

The petition filed in IHC by Azam Swati stated that court is the only platform from where he can get details of all the cases lodged against him.

Swati told the court that it is his right to get a fair trial according to the law.

Furthermore, the petitioner requested the court that the cases lodged against him should not be shifted outside of Islamabad because of security reasons.

Earlier, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Senator Azam Swati, in a case related to controversial tweets against state institutions.

It is pertinent to mention here that Swati was arrested for the second time in the same case over a month after he secured post-arrest bail from a court in the capital city.

“The charge of instigation for sedition requires more inquiry under the relevant clauses,” the court had observed in a written judgment.

