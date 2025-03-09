web analytics
Sunday, March 9, 2025
Ex-Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan’s brother shot dead in Swabi

Adnan Tariq
By Adnan Tariq
PESHAWAR: Former Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan’s elder brother, Shakeel Ahmad Khan, was shot dead in Swabi’s Ahad Khan village, police confirmed on Sunday.

According to police, a dispute erupted at the residence of Shakeel Ahmad Khan’s neighbor, where the accused, Kamran, allegedly shot and killed his own father.

Shakeel Ahmad Khan intervened to defuse the situation but was caught in the line of fire, resulting in his tragic death.

Swabi DPO Muhammad Azhar stated that the suspect is a drug addict and mentally unstable.

Authorities have assured that the suspect will be arrested soon as investigations continue.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and the chief secretary reached out to Ahmad via phone.

The KP chief minister extended his condolences to the former JI senator and assured him that the culprit would be apprehended “as soon as possible.” He stated that the killer would be arrested and given a “fitting punishment.”

