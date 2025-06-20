Senior actor Ayesha Khan passes away at 76

Senior Pakistani actor Ayesha Khan was found dead in her Karachi apartment on Thursday.

Veteran actor Ayesha Khan, elder sister of late star Khalida Riyasat, has passed away, confirmed fellow actor Khaled Anam last night, hours after media reports suggested that her dead body, which seemed to be around a week old, was found in her apartment, in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal area of Karachi.

“With profound sadness, we share the news of legendary Pakistani actress Ayesha Khan, passing away this June 2025,” Anam confirmed on social media. “May Allah grant her Maghfirah (forgiveness), elevate her rank in Jannah, and give patience to her family, fans, and all who loved her.”

Khan, 76, was reportedly living alone at the time of death.

According to the details, her neighbours informed the police after noticing a foul smell emitting from her residence. The officials rushed to the scene and shifted the dead body to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal procedures, before moving to Edhi Foundation’s mortuary at Sohrab Goth.

Born in 1948, Khan is best remembered for her memorable performances in a number of PTV plays, including ‘Afshan’, ‘Aroosa’, ‘Aanch’, ‘Bandhan’ and ‘Shaam Se Pehle’, among others.

