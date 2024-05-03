Senior journalist dies in Khuzdar blast

KHUZDAR: In a tragic incident, senior journalist and Khuzdar press club president Maulana Muhammad Siddique Mengal died in blast occurred in Balochistan’s Khuzdar district, ARY News reported.

As per details, the police officials stated that blast targeted the vehicle of Khuzdar press club president Maulana Muhammad Siddique Mengal.

Police spokesperson said that the blast resulted in the death of Maulana Muhammad Siddique and leaving nine others injured.

Moreover, the nine injured have been shifted to Khuzdar Teaching Hospital and further investigation is underway.

Yesterday, at least one died, whereas 20 others injured in twin landmine blasts occurred near Thaikedar Naddi in Duki district of Balochistan.

As per details, the first explosion occurred when a truck hit a landmine, followed by a second blast as people gathered at the scene.

The police officials stated that both landmine blasts resulted in the killing of one citizen whereas 17 others sustained injuries. The injured are being transported to nearby hospitals for medical attention.

Last month, a policeman was martyred, while 20 individuals sustained injuries in a blast near a mosque situated on Kuchlak Road in Quetta.

According to rescue sources, an Eagle Squad official embraced martyrdom while 12 people including five security personnel were injured.

The injured were rushed to nearby medical facilities for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, law enforcement agencies cordoned off the area and launched an investigation into the incident to determine the nature and cause of the explosion.

The province has witnessed a surge in terrorism activities of late.