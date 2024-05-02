Twin blasts leave one dead, 20 injured in Balochistan’s Duki

DUKI: At least one dead, whereas 20 others injured twin landmine blasts occurred near Thaikedar Naddi in Duki district of Balochistan, ARY News reported.

As per details, the first explosion occurred when a truck hit a landmine, followed by a second blast as people gathered at the scene.

The police officials stated that both landmine blasts resulted in the killing of one citizen whereas 17 others sustained injuries. The injured are being transported to nearby hospitals for medical attention.

Last month, a policeman was martyred, while 20 individuals sustained injuries in a blast near a mosque situated on Kuchlak Road in Quetta.

According to rescue sources, an Eagle Squad official embraced martyrdom while 12 people including five security personnel were injured.

The injured were rushed to nearby medical facilities for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, law enforcement agencies cordoned off the area and launched an investigation into the incident to determine the nature and cause of the explosion.

The province has witnessed a surge in terrorism activities of late.

In February, at least 12 people were killed and 25 injured in a blast outside a political party’s office in Balochistan’s Pishin region.

Separately, at least 12 people were killed and several injured in a blast that occurred near the JUI-F election office in Balochistan’s Qila Saifullah.