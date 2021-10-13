Senior medical officer booked under harassment charges in Lahore

LAHORE: After Jinnah Hospital Lahore, another case of harassment has been reported at Punjab’s government medical facility, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A female staff working at the Government Teaching Hospital in Lahore has accused the senior medical officer of the hospital of sexual harassment.

According to the case registered at Shahdara police station on the complaint of the victim, Dr Shahbaz asked her to come into his room and tried to harass her.

“I was tortured, my clothes were torn by the doctor upon resisting rape attempt,” the woman alleged in her complaint.

She further said that the said doctor remained suspended on the corruption charges.

On Tuesday, Cybercrime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had arrested a doctor accused of filming obscene videos of nurses and female doctors in Lahore’s Jinnah Hospital.

According to the cybercrime wing, they had arrested an accused named Dr. Haris during a raid at Lahore’s Jinnah Hospital over blackmailing female doctors and nurses by using her obscene videos and photos.

Read more: DOCTOR HELD FOR MAKING OBSCENE VIDEOS OF NURSES IN JINNAH HOSPITAL

The accused doctor recorded immoral videos of female doctors by intoxicating them, said FIA officials.

The FIA team had also recovered 50 obscene videos of female doctors and nurses from the mobile phone of the accused doctor.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!