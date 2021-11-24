Senior police officials decide to quit charge amid Sindh, Centre transfer row

KARACHI: Most of the senior police officers in the Sindh province have decided to leave charge after a row between the Centre and province over the transfer of officials to other provinces under the rotation policy adopted by the establishment division, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources privy to the development, a meeting of the senior police officers was held at the DIG South Office where most of the officials have decided to leave their charge against the decision of the Sindh cabinet.

The meeting at the DIG South office, according to sources, was also attended by DIG South, DIG East, DIG CIA Noman Siddiqui, DIG Special Branch, and CCPO Karachi Imran Yaqoob.

The officials took the decision to leave the charge after being served a show-cause notice from the establishment division for delaying implementation on the transfer orders.

“The police officials will leave their charge after meeting Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah tomorrow,” they said adding that even IG Sindh Mushtaq Mahar has not directed any official against leaving the charge.

Yesterday, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah wrote a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan, rejecting a federal government’s recommendation for the transfer of top police officials from the province.

The letter addressed to Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the matter regarding the transfer of police officials came under discussion during the provincial cabinet meeting and it was decided to reject the transfer of four PAS officers and seven officers of BPS-20 from the province.

Murad Ali Shah highlighted that legal formalities were violated with regard to the transfer of the top cops as a key condition of consultation between the prime minister and the chief minister was neglected.

