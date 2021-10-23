Senior PTI Karachi leader joins PML-N

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI’s) recently resigned Malir District president Qadir Bakhsh Kalmati on Saturday announced joining Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), ARY News reported.

The PTI leader joined PML-N during a public gathering organized in Karachi’s Malir district.

PML-N General Secretary Ahsan Iqbal, PML-N Sindh secretary general Miftah Ismail, MNA Kheel Das Khoistani and other party leaders attended the public gathering and addressed the rally.

ہر دن کراچی والوں کیلیے آزمائش کا دن ہوتا تھا.خوشی کا دن ہو عید کا دن ہو کراچی والے اپنے گھروں میں بند ہوکے خوشیاں مناتے تھےتو نوازشریف نے کراچی کےلوگوں کو قول دیا تھاکہ ہماری حکومت آئے گی تو ہم کراچی میں امن لیکر آئینگے@betterpakistan pic.twitter.com/poshv03Do7 — PML(N) (@pmln_org) October 23, 2021

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI’s recently resigned president, Qadir Bakhsh Kalmati, senior leaders Inayat Khattak and Tariq Baloch, and other office-bearers had accused Haleem Adil Sheikh of intentionally fielding a weak candidate in PS-88 to ensure the victory of the Pakistan Peoples Party’s candidate.

In the PS-88 by-election, PPP candidate Yousaf Baloch won the constituency by bagging more than 24,000 votes. PTI candidate Jansher Junejo and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan candidate Sajid Ahmed got 4,870 and 2,634 votes respectively.

Read More: LARKANA: PTI SENATOR SAIFULLAH ABRO’S CLOSE AIDE JOINS PPP

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Larkana chapter leader Changez Abro, who is said to be a close aide of Senator Saifullah Abro, had bid farewell to PTI and joined Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

The PTI local leader announced this after meeting with a Member of the Sindh Assembly and president of the PPP Women Wing, Sindh, Faryal Talpur here in Larkana.

Abro along with his other party activists joined PPP.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!