Avengers: Doomsday’s plan for Sentry possibly revealed

A new filming request has given fans a fresh clue about Marvel’s possible plans for Sentry in the upcoming film Avengers: Doomsday. The movie, which is currently in production, is expected to arrive in cinemas on 18th December 2026.

Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, Avengers: Doomsday will be followed by Avengers: Secret Wars in December 2027.

The BBC reports that Marvel Studios has submitted an application to film scenes for a “new Avengers film” in Berkshire, England. Although the exact film is not confirmed, many believe this is for Avengers: Doomsday, not Secret Wars.

The application describes the building of a house set with pavement and road markings. This house is named “Annie Reynolds’ house” — which has drawn attention from fans.

Annie Reynolds is the mother of Bob Reynolds, also known as Sentry. She briefly appeared in the shame room sequences shown in Thunderbolts.

The mention of her house suggests that Avengers: Doomsday might include a scene where Sentry returns to his family home, possibly offering a closer look into his backstory.

This isn’t the first time the location has been linked to Avengers: Doomsday. Earlier this year, someone shared a leaked map from the set which also listed “Annie Reynolds’ House” as one of the filming spots.

The new filing now supports the idea that Sentry’s personal story — and his connection to his mother could feature in the film.

Sentry, played by Lewis Pullman, is expected to be a major character in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

While no official plot details for Avengers: Doomsday have been shared, the signs suggest the film may explore more of Sentry’s past and how it affects his role moving forward.

Sentry is one of the most powerful and complex characters in Marvel Comics. His story is filled with trauma, hidden memories, and massive power struggles.

Including his mother in Avengers: Doomsday could be a way to ground his character and explain his actions in the wider MCU.

Until Marvel confirms the film’s full plot, fans will need to wait. Still, this latest update gives another strong hint that Avengers: Doomsday will take time to explore Sentry’s background in a meaningful way.

Avengers: Doomsday is set for release on 18th December 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars arriving a year later on 17th December 2027.