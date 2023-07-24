Historical error pointed out in Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’

A scene from the Hollywood film ‘Oppenheimer‘, which is receiving positive reviews from audiences and critics, came under the limelight for its historical inaccuracy.

A Twitter user posted a picture of actor Cillian Murphy aka Oppenheimer being cheered by people who are waving the 50-star US flags.

“It was good and all, but I’ll be that guy and complain they used 50-star flags in a scene set in 1945,” he tweeted.

It was good and all, but I’ll be that guy and complain they used 50-star flags in a scene set in 1945. pic.twitter.com/nvcwpGFkzh — Andy Craig (@AndrewRCraig) July 21, 2023

It is pertinent to mention that former US president Dwight D. Eisenhower issued an order that established the design of the 50-star flag on August 21, 1959. It was first officially raised over Fort McHenry National Historic Site on July 4, 1960.

The Christopher Nolan-directed film followed American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the development of the atomic bomb in 1945.

‘Oppenheimer’ features a stellar cast with Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt playing leading roles of J. Robert Oppenheimer and his wife Kitty Oppenheimer respectively. Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Scott Grimes, Jason Clarke are also in the film.

Christopher Nolan wrote and directed the film. The writer’s panel also included Kai Bird and Martin Sherwin.