Seoul to toughen security for massive BTS comeback concert

SEOUL – A free comeback concert for boy band BTS in central Seoul next week is expected to draw up to ​260,000 people, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety ‌said on Wednesday, making it one of the largest public gatherings in the area since the 2002 World Cup.

The chart-topping K-pop group is marking the ​release of its first new album in more than three ​years with the free concert on March 21, before ⁠it embarks on a global tour in April.

The one-hour event, ​stretching from Gwanghwamun Square to City Hall in the heart of South ​Korea’s capital, will be streamed live on Netflix to 190 countries, drawing global attention amid heightened domestic scrutiny over crowd safety.

Some 22,000 holders of free tickets will ​attend the concert, but the area will be open for ​non-ticket holders who want to come, Interior Minister Yun Ho-jung said.

Authorities plan to ‌deploy ⁠around 4,800 police officers and 3,400 officials from the city of Seoul and related organisations to manage crowd flow, emergency response, and anti-terrorism measures, local media reported.

Yun emphasized a “safety-first” approach, including pre-event structural ​inspections, real-time joint ​command operations and ⁠immediate post-event cleanup.

“This event will showcase not just K-culture, but K-safety,” he said.

Police have said camping ​out overnight cannot be stopped but large tents will ​not ⁠be allowed, according to local media. Multilingual guides and medical stations will be set up and Seoul has secured 894 toilets that are ⁠open ​to the public in nearby buildings.

Since the ​deadly 2022 Halloween crush that killed 159 in Seoul, South Korea has remained on high ​alert for mass-gathering risks.