SEPA seals steels mills in Nooriabad over emitting hazardous smoke

KARACHI: Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) on Friday sealed a private steel producing company in Nooriabad over emitting hazardous smoke, ARY News reported.

The SEPA has been carrying out province-wide action against the factories and the vehicles emitting smoke.

The director-general SEPA, Naeem Ahmed Mughal said a private steel producing factory located in Jamshoro’s area of Nooriabad was warned several times to resolve the smoke issue, but they did not. The factory was sealed over violation of the SEPA Act 2014.

He further said notices have been served to several factories located in Hyderabad Site, Kotri Site and Nooriabad Site areas over discharging smoke.

The factories would be sealed if the owners fail to resolve the issue.

On the other hand, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had directed for seeking assistance from foreign experts to overcome smog.

A single bench of the LHC, comprised of Justice Shahid Karim lauded efforts taken by Commissioner Lahore Captain Usman.

Earlier, an official of provincial disaster management authority told the court that the air quality index rating yesterday was 144 for Lahore adding that smog awareness advertisements also running in the media.

