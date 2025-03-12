SEPA steps up efforts to address air pollution crises in Karachi

KARACHI: The Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) has intensified its efforts to combat the growing air pollution crises in Karachi, which poses severe risks to public health. ARY News reported on Wednesday.



The deteriorating air pollution crises, aggravated by construction activities, infrastructure development, and the reduction of green spaces, has become a pressing concern for the city.

A review meeting, chaired by SEPA Director General Naeem Ahmed Mughal, brought together agency officials to discuss strategies for tackling air pollution crises.

The meeting emphasised the need for stricter enforcement of environmental regulations and highlighted the importance of installing pollution control systems to ensure compliance.

SEPA has urged industries and the public to adopt corrective measures to mitigate pollution. The agency also stressed the importance of sustainable urban planning and the preservation of green spaces to improve air quality.

According to recent reports, Karachi’s air quality index (AQI) has reached alarming levels, with pollutants such as PM2.5 significantly exceeding World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines.

The agency’s initiatives align with global best practices in air pollution control, including the use of advanced filtration systems and stricter monitoring of industrial emissions.

SEPA’s commitment to addressing this issue reflects its dedication to safeguarding public health and promoting a cleaner, greener Karachi.

Earlier Karachi’s air quality was reported to be at an unhealthy level, with particulate matter (PM) recorded at 179 on the Air Quality Index (AQI).

Despite clear skies, air pollution in the city continued to pose significant health risks. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) reported that the temperature reached a maximum of 32°C and a minimum of 20.4°C, accompanied by light northern winds and 34% humidity.

Experts cautioned that prolonged exposure to such high pollution levels can result in respiratory problems. It was recommended that residents, particularly children and the elderly, minimize outdoor activities to protect their health.