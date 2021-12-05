SereneAir all set to launch flight operations for Saudi Arabia

KARACHI: SereneAir has announced to operate two flights a week from Lahore to Saudi Arabia in order to provide convenience for passengers.

According to details, SereneAir says that it will operate two flights a week from Lahore, the capital of Punjab, to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

SenereAir further said that flights from Lahore to Jeddah will be operated from December 5.

The airline also announced more facilities for the passengers traveling from Lahore to Jeddah. From Lahore to Jeddah economy class ticket holders can carry weight up to 50 kg.

From Lahore to Jeddah SereneAir plus ticket holders can carry luggage upto 80 kg.

It may be recalled that in recent days, the Saudi government has lifted the travel ban, after which direct flights from Pakistan to Saudi Arabia have been restored.

Read more: PIA fully restores Saudi Arabia operation as travel restrictions ease

The first PIA flight carrying 121 passengers from Multan, bound for Umrah pilgrimage, landed in Medina city on December 1, while the second flight was operated on December 2 from Islamabad to the KSA.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!