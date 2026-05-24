Serial rapist arrested in Karachi

The Malir investigation police have claimed to arrest an alleged serial rapist who purportedly targeted young women after luring them with fake job offers on social media.

SSP investigation, Majida Parveen said the main suspect identified as Aamir Ali and three alleged accomplices Zain, Noman and Saeed were detained during an operation in Malir area.

According to senior investigation officer, the alleged serial rapist used online platforms to contact women and offer them employment opportunities as a way of trapping them.

Police said the suspect serial rapist has confessed to involvement in the rape of 17 to 18 women. The accused is habitual offender with prior cases of robbery and sexual assault already registered against him.

The SSP investigation added that that during a court identification parade, one of the victim identified the main suspect.