‘Serious negotiations’ can only be held with PM Shehbaz Sharif, says Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Friday that “serious negotiation” can only be held with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, ARY News reported.

The interior minister’s statement came after the PTI chairman made an offer of holding political dialogue and constituted a seven-member “negotiation committee”.

اگر سنجیدہ مذاکرات چاہتے ہیں تو وہ صرف وزیراعظم جناب #شہبازشریف سے ہی ہو سکتے ہیں۔ — Rana SanaUllah Khan (@RanaSanaullahPK) June 2, 2023

Meanwhile, Sanaullah, in an interview with a foreign media outlet yesterday, urged Imran Khan to call Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directly and engage in productive discussion instead of focusing on forming committees if he truly desired dialogue.

“Imran Khan is still not prepared to talk to politicians and is only creating committees. If he really wants negotiations, he should call the prime minister and sit down for a conversation,” Sanaullah said during an interview.

He went on to say that during the attack on Jinnah House, the miscreants took away laptops and other important items containing sensitive information.

The interior minister rejected holding dialogues with PTI and said that negotiations are always held with politicians but not those who promote violence. He added that Imran Khan made fake cases to pronounce death penalties on his political opponents during his government.

May 9 events

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was arrested from the premises of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on May 9.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest by PTI workers.