Session judge kidnapped from DI Khan recovered

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Session Judge Shakirullah Marwat, who was kidnapped by unknown assailants from Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has been recovered, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, the Counter Terrorism Department said that Session Judge Marwat safely reached his home after he was recovered unconditionally.

Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, KP Information Minister congratulated the recovered judge, saying the provincial government and armed forces are fighting against terrorism together.

Earlier last week, the session judge was kidnapped by unknown assailants from the edge of Tank and Dera Ismail Khan.

According to the reports, the judge’s guard and the driver were left unharmed while his vehicle was ablaze.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur took notice of the incident and directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to take immediate action to ensure the safe recovery of the judge. The police launched a search operation to recover Shakirullah Marwat.

CM Gandapur termed the incident as highly condemnable and regrettable, assuring that all available resources would be utilised for the safe recovery of the judge. He said that those involved in the kidnapping would not be spared and taken to task.