Seth Rogen has said he has no plans to reconnect professionally with his former friend and frequent collaborator James Franco, reinforcing a distance that has been in place for years.

In a recent interview with The New York Times, Seth Rogen acknowledged that he has not been in contact with James Franco “in a long time” and made it clear that there is no intention of working together again. He avoided going into personal detail about how their relationship changed, saying the matter was too private and something he preferred not to unpack publicly.

Rogen noted that while he has already addressed the situation in earlier comments, his position has remained consistent, pointing out that their collaboration had effectively ended years ago. He also stressed that the personal side of the relationship involves people outside the public conversation, which he is reluctant to draw into discussion.

The two actors shared a long professional history, working together on projects including Freaks and Geeks, Pineapple Express and The Disaster Artist, but their association cooled following allegations of sexual misconduct made against Franco by multiple women in 2018. Franco later settled a related lawsuit in 2021.

Seth Rogen previously suggested that the breakdown in their working relationship was not coincidental, stating that he does not condone abuse or harassment and would not knowingly place others in harmful situations, adding that the dynamic between them had shifted significantly in the aftermath of the controversy.

Franco, speaking in earlier interviews, has said he values their years of collaboration but accepted that their relationship had effectively ended.

For now, Rogen’s position appears unchanged — no reunion, no collaboration, and no return to the creative partnership that once defined much of their early and mid-career work.

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