Seven dead as boat carrying 50 capsizes near Okara

LARKANA: At least seven people dead including women and children when a boat carrying 50 people capsized near Thali Jamal Okara in River Sutlej, ARY News reported quoting sources.

According to sources, the boat overturned as it was overloaded and more than 50 people were on the boat in River Sutlej.

The resident of the surrounding areas retrieved the dead bodies of seven people in river Sutlej while several passengers managed to save themselves.

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi directed the concerned authorities to speed up the rescue operation and ordered authorities to monitor the rescue operation.

Read more: Six drowned as boat capsizes near Umerkot

Earlier, at least six persons drowned when a boat capsized in Kalankar Lake near Dhoro Naro, Umerkot district.

According to details, the boat was carrying ten people to the shrine of Sehar Faquir Shrine to pay homage when it capsized due to which six persons were drowned. Police and rescue teams reached the spot and retrieved three dead bodies of children from the lake.

Sources said that the rescue operation in the area has been stopped due to darkness and will be started again in the morning to search for three missing persons.

The heirs of the deceased said the boat they were traveling in was old and it was the reason it capsized.