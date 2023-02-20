Six drowned as boat capsizes near Umerkot

UMERKOT: At least six persons were drowned when a boat capsized in Kalankar Lake near Dhoro Naro, Umerkot district, ARY News reported on Monday, quoting sources.

According to details, the boat was carrying ten people to the shrine of Sehar Faquir Shrine to pay homage when it capsized due to which six persons were drowned.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and retrieved three dead bodies of children from the lake.

Sources said that the rescue operation in the area has been stopped due to darkness and will be started again in the morning to search for three missing persons.

The heirs of the deceased said the boat they were traveling in was old and it was the reason it capsized.

Earlier, the rescue workers recovered 31 more bodies of seminary students and mallah, who drowned in the Tanda Dam due to a boat capsized, bringing the overall number of tragedy to 51.

According to Kohat District Police, Over 50 children, mostly aged between 8 to 10 years, along with teachers and mallah (boat operator), were riding on the boat during a field trip when it overturned in the middle of the dam apparently due to overload.

