Seven khwarij killed, four soldiers martyred in KP engagements: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces of Pakistan killed seven khwarij belonging to Indian proxy while four army personnel, including an officer, embraced martyrdom in two engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

“On 28 May 2025, seven khwarij belonging to Indian proxy Fitna al Khwarij were killed in two separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province,” the military’s media wing said.

It added that Indian sponsored khwarij attempted to attack a Security Forces Check Post in general area Shawal, North Waziristan District. The attempt was effectively thwarted by own troops and in ensuing fire exchange, six Indian sponsored Khwarij were sent to hell.

“However, during intense fire exchange, Lieutenant Daniyal Ismail (age: 24 years, resident of District Mardan), a brave young officer who was leading his troops from front, fought gallantly and embraced Shahadat along with his three men. The three soldiers who paid ultimate sacrifice include Naib Subedar Kashif Raza (age: 42 years, resident of District Chakwal), Lance Naik Fiaqat Ali (age: 35 years, resident of District Haripur) and Sepoy Muhammad Hameed (age: 26 years, resident of District Abbottabad).”

In an another encounter that took place in Chitral District, security forces successfully neutralised one Indian sponsored kharji.

Read More: Five Indian proxy terrorists killed in Balochistan: ISPR

“Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored kharji found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of Indian sponsored terrorism from the country, and such sacrifices of our brave men further strengthen our resolve.”

Earlier on Thursday, the ISPR said that Pakistan security forces killed five khwarij belonging to Indian Proxy in three intelligence-based operations in Balochistan

“An intelligence based operation was conducted in Loralai District, on reported presence of Fitna al Hindustan terrorists. During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and after an intense fire exchange, four Indian sponsored terrorists were successfully neutralized,” the military’s media wing said

It added that weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from them.

In another engagement that took place in Kech District, one more terrorist was killed.

“Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace Indian sponsored terrorism from the country, and reaffirm the nation’s unwavering resolve to bring the perpetrators of terrorism and their facilitators to justice,” the ISPR added.