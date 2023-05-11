Seven killed as violent protests continue over Imran Khan’s arrest

PESHAWAR/LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: At least seven people died and hundreds were injured in the violent protests being held by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf supporters across the country against the arrest of party chief Imran Khan, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Violent protests against the arrest of former premier Imran Khan continued in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Islamabad and other parts of the country for the third consecutive day on Thursday claiming seven lives.

According to the KP police spokesperson, seven people were killed in clashes between the PTI workers and police while over 106 people also injured. The injured also include cops and police officers, he said.

“The deaths were reported in Peshawar, Kohat, and Dir,” said police spokesperson, adding that

Read More: RADIO PAKISTAN BUILDING SET ON FIRE IN PESHAWAR

The Peshawar police claimed that two superintendents of police, one deputy superintendent of police, four station house officers and four constables suffered injuries during violence in Peshawar.

Peshawar on the boil

Hundreds of violent protesters Wednesday attacked the Radio Pakistan building in Peshawar. Director General of Radio Pakistan, Tahir Hussian, told ARY that the building of the state media in Peshawar was attacked by violent PTI protesters.

He said that the protesters wreaked havoc in the newsroom and various other sections of the radio station.

“The miscreants entered the newsroom and radio audio room and set fire to the furniture inside,” he said, adding that mob also attacked the staff at the office.

Vehicles parked in the building of Radio Pakistan were also set on fire, while the miscreants damaged and looted government property, including cameras, microphones and other office equipment.

The violent protesters attacked the Radio Pakistan building on Tuesday also.

Army called out

The violent protests across the country prompted authorities to deploy Pakistan Army personnel in Islamabad, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

According to a notification issued by Interior Ministry, the federal government was “pleased to authorise the deployment of army troops and assets for maintaining the law and order situation across Punjab in aid of civil power”.

It added that the government took the decision to exercise the powers conferred under Article 245 (functions of armed forces) of the Constitution and Section 4 (3) (ii) of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 (to discharge such functions as specified in the said act).

Social media shutdown continues for 3rd day

Internet services and major social media platforms, including Twitter, Facebook and YouTube, remained for a third day.

The government had suspended internet services on Tuesday after PTI chief Imran Khan’s arrest sparked violent protests across the country.

Educational institutes in Punjab, KP to remain closed

The Punjab Higher Education Department (HED) has announced the closure of all educational institutes — schools, colleges and universities — till May 12 (tomorrow).

The department also postponed all the annual secondary school examinations to be held on May 11 (today) and 12 till further orders.

Meanwhile, the educational institutions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province were closed till an ‘indefinite period’.

Imran Khan arrest

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was arrested by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the Al-Qadir Trust case on Tuesday.

The PTI chief was taken into custody by Rangers personnel, who were acting on the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) warrant, from the premises of Islamabad High Court where the former premier had gone to seek bail in multiple cases registered against him.

Read more: Imran Khan’s arrest termed legal by court

Later on, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) termed the arrest of former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan ‘legal.’

Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Aamer Farooq heard the petition challenging Imran Khan’s arrest. The court also issued contempt court notices to Interior Secretary and IG Islamabad.