Seven killed including UC chairman in Quetta bomb blast

QUETTA: At least seven people were killed including a UC chairman in a remote control blast on a vehicle in District Kech Quetta, ARY News reported.

As per details, the district administration said that the incident took place in the Balgatar area of Panjgur district.

The district administration spokesperson stated that the bomb exploded when the UC chairman Ishaq Yaqub was coming back from a wedding.

On July 25, Additional Station House Officer (SHO) Adnan Afridi was martyred and other people sustained injuries in a powerful bomb blast at a mosque in the Ali Masjid area of Khyber district.

A powerful bomb blast occurred at a mosque in the Ali Masjid area in Jamrud – Khyber district in which a police officer – additional SHO Adnan Afridi was martyred and other people got injured.

According to the initial investigation, it was a suicide bomb blast. Rescue teams shifted the wounded persons to a local hospital for medical assistance. Security forces cordoned off the whole area and started a search operation to arrest the culprit.

It was learned that the district Khyber Police conducted an intelligence-based operation over the information of the presence of two terrorists in an under-construction mosque in Jamrud.