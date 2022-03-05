Seven opposition lawmakers with PTI govt, claims Pervez Khattak

Defence Minister Pervez Khattak has claimed that seven opposition lawmakers are taking Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government’s side and the opposition will face failure in its no-trust move, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Pervez Khattak said in a statement that the federal government led by PTI has the support of seven lawmakers of the opposition parties. He claimed that the opposition will face a failure in its no-trust move.

“I’m a soldier of Imran Khan and nobody can topple the government in my presence. I am an expert in forming and toppling governments. Opposition claims getting the support of our two lawmakers.”

Khattak said that he could foil the opposition’s plans through conventional political techniques.

The defence minister said that the incumbent government was paying debt acquired by Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari’s governments.

He also slammed Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, saying that the cleric used to get votes in the name of Islam to enjoy perks in Islamabad.

Earlier in the day, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill said that PM Imran Khan will not give NRO at any cost.

Shahbaz Gill, while addressing a press conference in Lahore today, said that the opposition will not get the vote from any member of the National Assembly (MNA) through horse-trading. “We have given evidence of MNAs regarding their income and the telephone calls they had received.”

The PM’s aide said that the opposition had earlier prepared to bring a no-trust move but they did not get any response which forced them to postpone their plan.

“You no-trust move will not get successful,” said Gill, adding that the nation will not risk their fate in the hands of the thieves.”

He slammed that the interests of two opposition parties are the same. However, PM Imran Khan will not get NRO at any cost, said Gill.

Shahbaz Gill said that the nationals have never seen a leader like PM Imran Khan who has the courage to say ‘absolutely not’. While criticising the past governments, he said that an envoy had issued more than 400 visas to foreign spies while another sent memo against Pakistan armed forces.

