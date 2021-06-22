Seven people shot dead over old enmity in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: In a dreadful incident, seven members of a family were shot dead in Peshawar over an old enmity, reported ARY News, quoting the local police.

As per details, unknown armed men stormed a house located in Peshawar’s Chamkani and opened indiscriminate fire upon the family members. As a result, seven people including three brothers lost their lives on the spot.

The assailants fled the scene safely, the local police said.

Getting information of the incident, the rescue teams reached the spot and moved bodies to a nearby hospital for medico-legal. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Abbas Ahsan also reached the crime scene to monitor the development of the case.

The police have arrested four suspects for the probe into the killings, while efforts are underway to arrest the killers with the help of GSM locators, said the police.

Earlier on August 23, three people had been gunned down over an old enmity in Rawalpindi.

Police had said that they were shot dead in an ambush by a rival group in Gujar Khan area of Rawalpindi. The officials had said that Ghazanfar, Mahmood and Masood were riding a motorcycle when unidentified armed men had opened fire on them in Darya Khaki area.

The assailants had managed to escape from the scene after the attack. On being informed of the incident, police and rescue officials had rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies to the tehsil headquarter hospital for medico-legal formalities.