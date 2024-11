BANNU: Unidentified armed men stormed a police check post in Bannu and kidnapped seven cops, ARY News reported citing police.

According to details, 30 to 40 armed men attacked the police check post in Bannu’s Atmanzai area and abducted seven personnel on duty. The attackers also took away weapons and other equipment of police.

The abduction was escaped by four police officers who were not there at the time.

