Naqeebullah Mehsud, murder case, Seven suspects, surrendered in court

KARACHI: At least seven suspected individuals in Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case surrendered in court, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the suspects involved in the murder case of Naqeebullah Mehsud have been surrendered in court. All seven suspects, including Inspector Amanullah Marwat and Shoaib shooter, appeared before the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC).

The suspects were absconding since the commencement of the proceedings in the Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case.

They were declared proclaimed offenders by the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC). After obtaining protective bail from the Sindh High Court, the suspects have now appeared before the Anti-Terrorism Court.

It is pertinent to mention here that an anti-terrorism court (ATC) acquitted former SSP-Malir Rao Anwar and other accused in the high-profile Naqeeb Ullah Mehsud murder case on January 23.

As per details, the court announced that the prosecution has failed to prove the allegations against the prime accused Rao Anwar and others.

Naqeebullah murder case

On March 25 – 2020, the anti-terrorism court (ATC) had indicted former Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rao Anwar and others in the Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case.

Anwar is accused of being involved in the murder of Naqeebullah Mehsud and three others in a staged police encounter in Karachi.

Mehsud was killed on January 13, 2018, in Karachi during a fake encounter allegedly staged by Rao Anwar, the senior superintendent of police of Karachi’s Malir district.