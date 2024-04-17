Seven terrorists infiltrating Pak-Afghan border gunned down: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces gunned down seven terrorists trying to infiltrate Pakistan-Afghanistan border with nefarious intentions, the Inter-Services Press Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the military’s media wing said that on 16th April 2024, the movement of a group of seven terrorists, trying to infiltrate the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, was detected by security forces in the area of Spinkai, Ghulam Khan of North Waziristan District.

The infiltrators were surrounded, effectively engaged and after an intense fire exchange, all seven territories were gunned down.

A large quantity of weapons, ammunition, and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists.

The ISPR said that Pakistan has consistently been asking the Interim Afghan Government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border. The interim Afghan Government is expected to fulfill its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for perpetrating acts of terrorism against Pakistan.

“Security forces of Pakistan are determined and remain committed to securing its borders and eliminating the menace of terrorism from the country,” the ISPR added.

Earlier on April 7, the Security Forces held an intelligence-based operation (IBO) and killed two terrorists in North Waziristan District.

During the operation, own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location as a result of which two terrorists were sent to hell. Weapons, ammunition & explosives were also recovered from them.