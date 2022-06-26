Seven terrorists killed, two soldiers martyred in North Waziristan: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Seven terrorists have been killed and two soldiers were martyred during an exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists in North Waziristan district, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a press release on Sunday.

According to the ISPR, during an intense exchange of fire two personnel Sobedar Munir Hussain and Hawaldar Babu Khan embraced martyrdom, while seven terrorists were shot dead in the encounter.

Area clearance is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area, the ISPR said. Weapons and bullets have been recovered from the custody of the killed terrorists, who were involved in attacks on the security forces.

“Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of brave officers and soldiers will further strengthen their resolve,” it added.

On March 28, four terrorists had been killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan district on the night between March 27 and 28.

The IBO was conducted in the Jhallar Fort area of North Waziristan on the reported presence of terrorists.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), a terrorist was identified as Zar Saadullah while the identification of the remaining terrorists is in progress. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists, the spokesperson added.

