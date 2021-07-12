Several flights between Karachi, Lahore diverted after rainfall

KARACHI: Several flights of PIA and private airlines between Karachi and Lahore have been diverted after the cities witnessed rainfall on Monday, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, a Lahore-bound PIA flight-PK302- and a private airline’s flight, PA-402, from Karachi airport were diverted to Multan.

The airport sources said that these flights would leave for their destination after the weather gets better. The flights from Karachi airport for Lahore, Islamabad, and Peshawar are facing a delay.

Moreover, two flights of PIA, PK-303, and a private airline, PA-403, for Karachi were delayed by two hours at the Lahore airport.

A Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) spokesman said that they were monitoring the entire situation and the flights would be operated as soon as the weather gets better.

It is pertinent to mention here the weather turned pleasant as large swathes of Karachi experienced moderate to heavy rainfall on early Monday morning.

There was heavy precipitation in multiple parts of the metropolis, including Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Malir, Site Area, Nazimabad, Sohrab Goth, Gulzar-e-Hijri, Superhighway, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Korangi, and other areas.

Met office said that low air pressure entered the city from Gujrat and most rainfall was recorded in Gulshan-e-Maymar-17mm while the airport area recorded the least with 3mm.

“More rain is expected in the evening,” the PMD said.

The three-month monsoon season from July to September will saw an increase in rainfall in the south and north Punjab and Sindh, said the Met Office. The likely rainfall during July – September is 140.8 mm, according to the weather report.