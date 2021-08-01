Several Islamabad areas sealed after spike in Covid-19 cases

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad administration sealed several streets in the federal capital under smart lockdown policy owing to rising COVID-19 cases, ARY News reported on Sunday.

A notification was also issued by the Islamabad administration in this connection.

The Islamabad Capital Territory administration has sealed various areas including G-10/3, G-11, G-13, I-8, G-9/4, E-11/4 and adjoining localities after Covid-19 positivity ratio hitting 10.66pc.

Following streets have been sealed:

Street No. 52, 53, 69 and in sector G-10/3

Street No. 46, 53 in sector F-11/3.

Street No. 47, 48, 49 in sector G-13/2

Street No. 1,2 and 5 in sector E-11/4

Street No. 32 and 33 in sector I-10/2

Street No. 91, 93, 96, 98, 99 and 100 in sector G-9/4

Street 19A, G-15/1

Shops of food items and essential commodities will remain open in the above-mentioned areas of the federal capital, as per the notification.

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Sunday announced 62 more deaths due to Covid infection while 5,026 fresh positive cases are reported across the country during the last 24 hours.

With new cases turning up out of the 56,965 tests conducted countrywide in the past 24-hour cut-off period, the NCOC said the positivity rate of the infection has thus remained 8.82 per cent.