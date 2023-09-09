Several areas of Karachi plunges into darkness as over 400 feeders trip

KARACHI: Several areas of Karachi have plunged into darkness after more than 400 feeders tripped, ARY News reported.

As per details, the feeder tripping resulted in suspension of power supply to over 10 grid stations across Karachi.

The areas of Karachi that reeled from power breakdown included Orangi grid, Waleeka grid, North Karachi grid, Shadman grid, North Nazimabad grid, Baldia grid, Jouhar grid, Gaddap grid, Memon Goth grid and Malir grid.

Earlier in March, multiple areas of Karachi were plunged into darkness after a high tension (HT) transmission line tripped due to a ‘technical fault’.

Read more: Power breakdown: Parts of Karachi plunged into darkness

Almost 40 percent of Karachi was plunged into darkness a high tension (HT) transmission line tripped, causing several grid stations to trip.

According to reports, the power breakdown affected several neighborhoods of the city, including Numaish Chowrangi, Saddar, Lines Area, Defence Housing Authority (DHA), Punjab Colony, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Korangi and other areas.