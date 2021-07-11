Several localities sealed as Islamabad sees spike in coronavirus cases

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad administration has decided to seal several areas in the federal capital by Monday morning owing to rising COVID-19 cases, ARY News reported.

This was announced by Deputy Commissioner Muhammed Hamza Shafqat in a Twitter post here on Sunday.

“In 4 days covid ratio has jumped from less than 1pc to 5percent,” he said.

Following areas will be sealed in the federal capital from 9 am tomorrow

Street 13 Qurtaba Town, Street 18 G-11/2, Street 19 F-6/3, Street 24 G-7/2, Street 29 Block H Soan Garden, Kips Academy PWD and IM School Boys F-8/3.

In 4 days covid ratio has jumped from less than 1% to 5%. Following areas are being sealed from 9 am tmrw.

Street 13 Qurtaba Town, Khanna

Street 18 G-11/2

Street 19 F-6/3

Street 24 G-7/2

Street 29 Block H soan Garden

Kips Academy PWD

IM School Boys F-8/3 pic.twitter.com/MuK9rJLq28 — Office of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad (@dcislamabad) July 11, 2021

The National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) on Sunday issued directives for SOPs implementation in high-risk sectors in wake of COVID variants being reported ahead of Eid ul Adha.

According to the NCOC, they have launched special measures to implement COVID SOPs in high-risk sectors. “The provinces have been issued detailed directives for strict implementation on SOPs,” it said.

Read More: NCOC RINGS ALARM AS INDIAN VARIANT REPORTED AHEAD OF POSSIBE 4TH WAVE

The body overseeing COVID implementation strategies in the country said teams have been formed for implementing facemask and social distancing SOPs. “Guidelines have been issued for cattle markets and Eid ul Adha gatherings,” it said.